AMD might be about to give dual-socket functionality to their Threadripper CPUs
Two CPUs, one motherboard?By Isaiah Mayersen
In a nutshell: At the end of last week, an AMD report describing the features and specifications of the upcoming 5000-series Threadripper Pro CPUs was leaked. It said that all five models would have dual-socket functionality. Shortly after, two Threadrippers appeared in the PassMark database having completed the benchmark in dual-socket mode - but they’re not from the 5000-series.
Instead, they were two of the seventeen-month-old flagship of the 3000-series: the 3995WX. In theory, because the CPU shares its hardware with the dual-socket-capable Epyc 77x2-series, the 3995WX has only ever been prevented from engaging in a dual-socket mode by software limitations.
Working in tandem, the two CPUs achieved a score of 123,631 points; 35% more than the median result of a single 3995WX, and the highest score of any two-CPU pairing in the database.
If the result is genuine, which it seems to be, then there’s only one likely culprit: AMD themselves. It’s simply too unlikely that another party could modify the two CPUs, which cost some $8,800 each, and the requisite motherboard, successfully.
As for why AMD would be experimenting with their old CPUs, our best guess is that the creation of the first dual-socket sWRX8 motherboards for the 5000-series has raised some questions about their backward compatibility. A microcode update could conceivably enable dual-socket functionality in 3000-series CPUs, though AMD doesn’t have much of an incentive to create one.
At a minimum, though, AMD does have an incentive to enable dual-socket functionality on the 5000-series. In the past, doing so would’ve cannibalized the Epyc series; it’s one of the main features that differentiate the two product lines. But, as of 2022, the Epyc series will be an entire "generation" ahead of Threadripper and use a newer architecture at a minimum, if not a newer node as well.
Most of the available information about the 5000-series comes from the aforementioned report, which was acquired by Igor’s Lab. Its contents haven’t been verified beyond a few match-ups with other leaks, but Igor’s Lab is a trustworthy source. That said, sometimes specifications are changed in the lead-up to the processors’ announcement.
Possible Threadripper Pro 5000-series Specifications
|5995WX
|5975WX
|5965WX
|5955WX
|5945WX
|Cores / Threads
|64 / 128
|32 / 64
|24 / 48
|16 / 32
|12 / 24
|Single-Core Boost Clock
|4.55 GHz
|All-Core Boost Clock
|2.70 GHz
|3.60 GHz
|3.80 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|4.10 GHz
|Base Clock
|2.25 GHz
|2.70 GHz
|2.80 GHz
|2.90 GHz
|2.94 GHz
|L3 Cache
|256 MB
|128 MB
|64 MB
|L2 Cache
|32 KB
|16 KB
|12 KB
|8 KB
|6 KB
|TDP at Boost Clock
|280 W
|TDP at Base Clock
|229 W
|190 W
|171 W
|152 W
|138 W
There’s now only Pro (with a "W") versions of the processors, according to Igor’s Lab. This year, there are five, up from four; the addition was of the 24-core model.
On the whole, the specifications of these processors aren’t too different from their predecessors. Their all-core clock speeds are a couple of hundred megahertz higher or lower in some cases, but broadly similar. Only their single-core clock speed is a consistent upgrade of 250-350 MHz.
Like the Ryzen 5000-series, the biggest upgrade is under the hood: the Zen 3 architecture. In our testing, it could provide an IPC performance uplift of 10-20% in various applications. It might provide an even larger uplift on higher-core count models that benefit from its impressive inter-core and cache latency, vastly improved over the Zen 2 architecture of the 3000-series.
But it’s more likely to be the dual-socket functionality driving the sales, should it eventuate. It would be interesting to see what 128 unlocked cores can do.