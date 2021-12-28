In brief: Lego back in February announced it was creating a brick set based on Sega’s speedy blue mascot. With only a few days left until the calendar rolls over to 2022, we’ve got good news to share about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set.

Lego said its analog version of the Green Hill Zone, which was conceived by 24-year-old Lego fan Viv Grannell through the Lego Ideas platform, will be available to purchase starting January 1, 2022, for a palpable $69.99. It is recommended for builders aged 18 and above; once built, it’ll measure 14” x 7” x 2.5”.

The set features 1,125 pieces including mini figures of Sonic, Dr. Eggman, the Phantom Ruby, Crabmeat and Moto Bug. Buyers will also receive 10 boxes of golden-colored rings and a Technic lever to “spring Sonic and friends into the air.”

Sam Johnson, the Lego designer who helped bring the concept to life, said they designed it to be just as colorful and fun as the in-game version of the level. They even filled it with Easter eggs for fans to discover.

Lego is no stranger to video game crossovers, having previously partnered with Nintendo on several sets including the Nintendo Entertainment System, a hard-to-find 2,646-piece set that retails for $229.99.

Sonic fans also have a new feature film to look forward to as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 lands in theaters on April 8, 2022. It'll star Sonic and his pal Tails as well as Knuckles the Echidna and Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik.