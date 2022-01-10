Why it matters: Whereas the 90s sitcom was a comedy through and through, Bel-Air takes a much more serious tone. It is based on a fan-made trailer from 2019 that reimagines Will Smith’s life in modern times. The trailer caught the attention of Smith, who eventually teamed up with its creator on the new series.

It’ll soon be time for NBC’s Peacock streaming service to see if one of its early investments pays off.

In the summer of 2020, several streaming services including Netflix and HBO Max were reportedly vying for the opportunity to land the rights to a gritty remake of 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Peacock ultimately won the bidding war and a two-season deal, the first of which is set to premiere next month.

You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook - #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. 🚕 Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

NBC’s streaming service published the first official trailer for the show on Monday. The three-minute-long preview highlights a story that mirrors the original: a street-smart kid from West Philly gets into trouble and is sent to stay with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air for his safety and the opportunity for a better future.

Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, with the first three episodes dropping on that day. New episodes will debut weekly from then on, we’re told.

