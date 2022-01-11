In a nutshell: We’re only a few weeks away from the hugely anticipated release of Elden Ring. If anything illustrates just how excited gamers are about the arrival of From Software’s title, it’s Steam’s most-wishlisted games chart, which has just seen Elden Ring move past Dying Light 2 to take the top spot.

Analytics platform SteamDB reveals that 281,183 people have now placed Elden Ring on their wishlist, using the button on the game’s Steam page. It’s only recently that the Hidetaka Miyazaki-directed game moved up to number one—Dying Light 2 had been the most-wishlisted title for the entirety of last year.

Elden Ring, which will feature world-building contributions from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, has certainly attracted plenty of hype since its announcement. It was originally scheduled to launch on January 21 but, like so many big games these days, that date was pushed back, to February 25. Bandai Namco said the delay was due to “the depth & strategic freedom of the game” exceeding its initial expectations.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, to give it its full name, recently made headlines after developer Techland tweeted that it would take at least 500 hours to complete the game in full—that’s 100% completion. The main missions and all the sidequests with "some exploring" will take under 100 hours, while completing the campaign alone requires 20 hours.

Looking at the rest of the list, the PC version of God of War is at number 4, Hollow Knight: Silksong is at five, and Stalker 2 is in ninth position. Starfield, which only went live on Steam last month, is tenth—Bethesda’s Skyrim in Space arrives on November 11—while Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, which still has no firm release date, is seventh.