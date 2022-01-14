In brief: If you’re one of the many gamers waiting to get your hands on a Steam Deck, you may not have to wait much longer. Valve said the new handheld console will most likely start shipping next month, despite lingering problems with the supply chain.

Valve announced its Steam Deck handheld console back in July 2021, and it’s no secret that it brought a lot of excitement to gamers who have been waiting to play their favorite PC games on a compact portable device. The concept proved intriguing even to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who called it an “amazing move” that will offer users the ability to install software of their choosing.

However, the timing coincided with the ongoing situation where the tech supply chain has been struggling to meet demand for materials and components needed to make consumer electronic devices. Valve initially planned for early adopters to receive their devices in December, but was eventually forced to delay the launch to February this year.

The company has now published an update where it confirms the highly anticipated portable console is still on track for a proper launch by the end of next month, “global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding.”

In the meantime, the company says it’s been sending out more developer kits so that game creators can get their titles ready for the Steam Deck’s launch. Games will have ratings based on their level of compatibility and ease of setting up, and getting a “Deck Verified” check mark also requires that a particular title achieve a minimum of 30 frames per second at all times.

Valve says it has more information that it will share soon, and you can pre-order the Steam Deck as of writing.