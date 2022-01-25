Forward-looking: While foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are now being accepted by consumers, their high prices remain a problem for many. But Google’s entry into the foldables market will reportedly be cheaper than Samsung's rival device.

Rumors that Google is working on a foldable Pixel have been around for years—the company itself said it was working on prototypes back in 2019. An internal Google document suggested the folding Pixel would launch in 2021, but a report from November confirmed that the tech giant was instead targeting the second half of this year for a release date.

Earlier this month, we finally learned what appears to be the foldable’s official name: the Pixel Notepad. And now 9to5Google reports that it will cost $1,400, citing two sources familiar with Google’s plans.

Assuming the reported price is accurate and Google doesn’t change it before the Pixel Notepad launches sometime in 2022, the phone will be $400 cheaper than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3. If the Pixel Notepad is on par with or better than Samsung’s device, that price tag could make it a more appealing prospect.

The Pixel Notepad is expected to look more like Oppo’s Find N than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 thanks to its shorter and wider shape, as opposed to being taller and narrower. It’s also thought to use the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6 series but will forego the flagship's 50MP rear camera in favor of the Pixel 3 - 5a’s 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor, alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera. There will also be two 8-megapixel IMX355s selfie cams, one on the front screen and one on the main screen.