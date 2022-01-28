In brief: Not to be outdone by rival Epic, Valve has launched its own Lunar New Year Sale with deep discounts on games spanning a variety of genres. While there's plenty on offer, the deals won't stick around for long as the sale is scheduled to wrap up in less than a week.

The first Steam sale of 2022 gets going with deals on nearly two dozen Resident Evil games including 87 percent off Resident Evil Revelations 2, a full 80 percent off the Resident Evil 6 complete pack and 75 percent off Resident Evil 0. With the savings, you can take home all three for just $13.75.

Other Capcom games on offer include Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection for $20.09 after savings of 33 percent, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 premium pass for 41 percent off, bringing the cost down to $41.47, and Devil May Cry for $7.49 after a 75 percent price cut.

Doom Eternal has been marked down 67 percent to $19.79, Life is Strange: True Colors is $35.99 after savings of 40 percent and Dragon Age Inquisition can be yours for $13.99 after a 65 percent discount.

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale runs through February 3 at 10 a.m. Pacific. And don’t forget, Epic’s Lunar New Year Sale is live as well so be sure to shop both storefronts to find the best deals. Epic’s sale wraps up on February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern.