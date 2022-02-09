A hot potato: A change.org petition demanding Electronic Arts grant unsatisfied Battlefield 2042 buyers a full refund has garnered more than 85,000 signatures as of this writing. The petition, which was created about a month ago but only started gaining traction recently, states EA and DICE didn't keep many promises made ahead of launch, and put out an "unplayable" game.

According to its creator, the game has cost consumers millions of dollars in damages and upset thousands of customers. What's more, the person claims one of the nation's best class-action lawyers would take the case against EA if the petition got at least 50,000 signatures.

Gamers have every right to be upset with EA as Battlefield 2042 launched with a multitude of bugs and missing features. It quickly shot up the ranks of the Steam Hall of Shame and is currently ranked as the 12th worst game on the platform.

Fawzi Mesmar, DICE's head of design, left shortly after the game’s launch but insisted his exit was planned in advance. A major reorganization at EA and DICE followed, and shortly after rumors surfaced suggesting EA was considering making the game free to play in response to the backlash.

The hits kept coming, however, as it was revealed earlier this month that the game’s first major content drop, a season one pass, was being pushed back to the summer. In the interim, the developer will continue to work on fixing core issues and should have the next major patch ready by March.