Recap: Is Nvidia hoping people will just forget about the RTX 3090 Ti? The company said it would announce more details on the upcoming Ampere flagship in January following its CES unveiling, but we’re now two weeks into February and still haven’t heard a thing. It has, however, given the first official statement regarding the card: a confirmation that the company doesn’t have anything to share.

When Nvidia Senior VP Jeff Fisher gave us a brief look at the RTX 3090 Ti during CES at the start of the year and revealed some of its specs, he assured fans that more details would follow “later this month.” But January passed without a word from team green about the monster GPU.

Now, after seemingly refusing to answer questions relating to the RTX 3090 Ti, The Verge has managed to get Nvidia to go on the record, though it’s not exactly an enlightening statement.

“We don’t currently have more info to share on the RTX 3090 Ti, but we’ll be in touch when we do,” said Nvidia spokesperson Jen Andersson.

The RTX 3090 Ti was originally set to launch on January 27, but the consensus among those in the know is that problems were discovered in the card’s hardware, likely to be the PCB, as well as the GPU’s BIOS. VideoCardz writes that there were also issues with the 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory under very specific test scenarios, though neither Nvidia nor its board partners have confirmed these are the reasons behind the delay.

There might be some good news for those looking forward to, and who can afford, an RTX 3090 Ti. Reliable leaker @momomo_us tweeted that a Danish retailer called Motus.dk has listed an ETA for Asus RTX 3090 Ti cards as March 1 (above). Just don't expect them to be remotely affordable or in stock for very long—some reports say pre-sale third-party cards have been spotted on overseas retail sites priced between $3,800 and $5,500.