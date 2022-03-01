In brief: Now that Intel is finding new fans with its excellent Alder Lake line of CPUs, AMD is fighting back in the best way possible until Zen 4 arrives, by discounting its flagship Ryzen 9 5950X to an all-time low price.

AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X launched with a $799 MSRP back in November. That steep price tag was backed by the kind of performance that made it our Best Value for Productivity winner in the Best CPUs list. It shared the honors with the Core i7-12700K, which we said is more value-orientated, but that may no longer be as clear-cut now that team red’s chip has been discounted.

The Ryzen 9 5950X is currently down to its lowest price of $597.99 on Newegg—and it’s still in stock at the time of writing. You just need to apply the discount code found on the item description page.

There are a few other Ryzen processors that can be grabbed for less than usual by applying the discount codes; the Ryzen 9 5900X can be dropped by $60 to $439, and you can get $45 off the Ryzen 5 5600X, making it $224.99. The discounts are limited-time offers, so move fast if you want to grab these bargains.

For those who prefer team blue, Newegg is also discounting the Core i9-12900K by $14. That might not sound like much, but it brings the price down to a similar level as the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Amazon did have the same $599 deal on the Ryzen 9 5950X, but that CPU now appears to be sold out on the site. Keep checking for other deals as it tends to offer the same discounts as Newegg.

Don’t be surprised to see the prices of AMD’s Zen 3 chips, and probably some Alder Lake products, drop even further once the Zen 4 series launches in the second half of the year.