Why it matters: Apple is reportedly working on a new external monitor with a 7K resolution. A 7K monitor with a 32-inch screen would have a higher pixel density than Apple's existing Pro Display XDR, but Apple could also bump up the size to 36 inches to maintain a pixel density closer to that of the Pro Display XDR.

Sources familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that the “Apple Studio Display” will sport a higher resolution than Apple’s Pro Display XDR, the 32-inch 6K (6,016 × 3,384 pixels, 218 PPI) resolution display that launched in late 2019.

9to5Mac last summer reported that Apple was working on a display codenamed J327 that would feature an integrated A13 Bionic processor. The chip could help connected Macs handle high-resolution graphics without taxing the computer’s main CPU, or enable smart features such as AirPlay.

Sources say the model discussed in the latest report is the same as last year’s J327.

We don’t yet know when Apple plans to unveil its new monitor. Earlier this week, the iPhone maker announced it will host a media event on March 8 where many believe we’ll see the introduction of a third-gen iPhone SE with 5G connectivity. A new MacBook Air could also be in the cards. Others believe an updated Mac mini with an M1X processor is expected any day now.

Apple's "Peek performance" virtual event is set for March 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific and can be streamed via Apple's website or on the Apple TV app.

Image credit Aaditya Ailawadhi, Simon Hrozian