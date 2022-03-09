Rumor mill: Like most people, we assumed the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU would support overclocking. However, that might not be the case as a recent report claims the chip manufacturer asked motherboard vendors to remove the overclocking options from the BIOS/UEFI.

The information was first posted by a user on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili and then shared on Twitter. In the original post, the forum user also shared the first picture of the processor, which has the OPN and QR codes blurred out to prevent AMD from finding the leaker.

Soon after the first report was shared, the team at TechPowerUp asked its sources if they could confirm the rumor, which they did. As it seems, the chip manufacturer asked motherboard vendors to remove overclocking options for Vermeer-X CPUs (Ryzen 7 5800X3D) from the UEFI/BIOS in late January. For now, only AMD knows the reason behind the removal of this feature.

When asking motherboard makers to remove overclocking support for the processor, the company sent the following message: "5800X3D 8C16T 100-xxxxxxxxx 105 W AGESA: PI 1206b 1/28 Please hide Vermeer-X CPU OC BIOS SETUP options."

Reading the message doesn't give us any specifics to justify AMD's decision, but it still left us wondering a few things. For example, AMD asked motherboard vendors to remove the overclocking options on systems running the Agesa 1.2.0.6 B, meaning it could add them back in a future release. If that's the case, the problem would be in the firmware and not the hardware.

Another plausible reason to remove the feature would be an issue between the 3D V-Cache and overclocking/high operating frequencies. This possibility would also explain why AMD decided to reduce both base and boost clock frequencies of the upcoming processor compared with the Ryzen 7 5800X.