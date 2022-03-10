In a halfshell: Konami has announced a new bundle that’ll bring together a collection of classic games from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise spanning a variety of platforms including the original NES, the Sega Genesis and even the arcade.

Together with Digital Eclipse and Nickelodeon, Konami is working on what it describes as one of the most comprehensive retro game collections ever. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will consist of 13 classic games rolled into one package:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From the Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Unfortunately, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge won't be part of the collection.

Konami is also adding new quality of life features for several games including online play, save anytime / rewind and button mapping. Buyers will additionally receive unique development art and sketches as well as historic TMNT media content. Several Japanese regional version releases are also included in the collection.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) later this year in physical and digital formats priced at $39.99 - far less than I shelled out feeding TMNT arcade machines in the 90s.