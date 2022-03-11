Forward-looking: If you were hoping to play Call of Duty: Warzone on the go, there's good news today. Activision decided to port the battle-royale experience to mobile platforms. However, it is in early development, so it will be a while before you can get your hands on it.

Activision announced CoD: Warzone for mobile on Thursday. The game aims to provide players with an AAA gaming experience featuring dynamic and large-scale battles between players on mobile platforms. Even though it's a port of an existing title, Activision is building the game from the ground up rather than straight port over to mobile platforms. So it may be a while before it's ready.

Additionally, the company is looking for developers to work on the game, signaling that it is still in early production. Current job openings include programmers, producers, product managers, and UI artists. Depending on the job position they're filling, new hires will work on Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware.

Activision did not indicate whether the game would be cross-platform. Some games, such as Fortnite, allow mobile, PC, and console gamers to play with one another. However, there have been some recent complaints that PC cheating that has ruined cross-platform gaming for some.

The decision to bring Warzone to tablets and phones isn't surprising when we think about the success of the original CoD: Mobile. That title was downloaded 100 million times in its first week, making it the largest mobile game launch in history. Moreover, there are reports that TiMi, the developer behind CoD: Mobile, made $10 billion in revenue during 2020.

Besides the new CoD entry in the mobile space, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Battlefield are also coming to the same market. The new titles will rival the likes of PUBG: Mobile and Garena Free Fire, two of the most popular games for mobile platforms.