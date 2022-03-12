In a nutshell: A previously-rumored batch of Ryzen CPUs has been confirmed by the discovery of their listings in retailers’ catalogs. Although AMD has yet to announce the Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 class chips, the fact that they are already listed is a clear indication they are coming.

In January, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and scheduled it for a Spring release. Last week, several sources said it would come to market in mid-April alongside the as-yet-unannounced Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, 5500 and 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100.

A leaker posted the six CPUs’ OPNs (ordering part numbers) to Twitter on Thursday. Now that they can be searched for within the catalogs of online retailers, several listings can be found.

New CPUs

German retailer 2compute is listing the five unannounced CPUs and the 5800X3D. It has prices for all of them and specifications for some. French retailers Compufirst and PC21 both list the 5700X, and Belgium retailer Optishop similarly has the 4500.

Some retailers list the partial specifications of the CPUs but not their prices. British retailer IT4Profit is uniquely sharing their complete specifications, which are in the table below.

Possible Specifications

R7 5700X R5 5600 R5 5500 R5 4500 R3 4100 Cores / Threads 8 / 16 6 / 12 4 / 8 Boost Clock 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz 4.0 GHz Base Clock 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz Cache 36 MB 36 MB 19 MB 11 MB 6 MB TDP 65 W Average Price* $291 $214 $174 $144 $114

For comparison, the octa-core 5800X has an MSRP of $450 but sells for around $350. Meanwhile, the hexa-core 5600X launched at $299 but sells for $230.

5800X3D

The 5800X3D is AMD’s first attempt at implementing its vertical cache stacking technology, V-Cache, in a consumer/gaming CPU. It has 64 MB of V-Cache in addition to the 32 MB of L3 cache a regular 5800X has for 96 MB in total.

Apart from that, it’s almost a normal 5800X. Its base and boost clock speeds have been reduced to 3.4 GHz and 4.5 GHz--decreases of 400 and 200 MHz, respectively. It’s also rumored to be non-overclockable.

Retailer 2compute lists the 5800X3D for $468 (excluding tax). However, 2compute has a record of slightly overpricing its unreleased CPUs, and so a realistic estimate for its MSRP would be $450, like the vanilla 5800X. At that price, it could have an interesting rivalry with the Core i7-12700K.

Image credit: Fritzchens Fritz