In a nutshell: In a recent hardware event, Xiaomi launched a couple of Redmi-branded phones, a Wi-Fi 6 router, and the Redmi Book Pro 15 laptop. Joining them was the company's largest TV to date, the Redmi Max 100; a behemoth 4K LCD TV measuring 100-inches (2,540mm) diagonally, and equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6 and quad-speakers.

The Chinese TV market has been getting interesting lately, with Hisense bringing a 65-inch 4K HDR model to the table for $865, and now Xiaomi announcing the bigger, more expensive Redmi Max 100 that's soon launching locally for 19,999 RMB (~$3,150).

Xiaomi says the TV's thin metallic frame results in a high 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the 10-bit panel sports HDR10+, 120Hz MEMC refresh rate, 700 nits of peak brightness, 94 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and is IMAX enhanced.

There's also support for AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos, and three HDMI ports, only one of which is the newer 2.1 spec (for next-gen console gaming). Audio, meanwhile, is helped by DTS-HD support and 15W speakers. It runs on Xiaomi's MIUI software and is powered by a quad-core SoC with 4GB/64GB memory and storage configuration.

Other newly launched Xiaomi products include the MediaTek-powered K50 Pro and K50 phones with 2K high-refresh rate displays, while the K40S is a slight revision of the regular K40 with faster charging support being the main highlight. Xiaomi also launched a new MacBook and XPS rival, the Redmi Book Pro 15.

This sleek, Windows 11 laptop sports an aluminum-alloy finish and packs either a 12th-gen Core i7 or i5 chip, with an iGPU or RTX 2050, 16GB RAM and 512 gigs of PCIe 4.0 storage. It also has a fast 90Hz 16:10 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 3,200 x 2,000 px, and a 72Wh battery.

In terms of connectivity, there are 2 x Thunderbolt bolts, 2 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack and an SD card reader. The base Redmi Book Pro 15 starts at 5,599 RMB (~$879) and goes up to 7,499 RMB (~$1,178) for the flagship model. An AMD 6000H-powered version is said to arrive later this year.