In brief: Now that media companies have seen how successful TV shows based on video games can be, the industry is falling over itself to bring titles to the small screen. Two more names getting the television treatment are Tekken, for which Netflix has just released a teaser trailer, and the excellent A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Tekken: Bloodline will be joining other successful animated shows on Netflix, such as Castlevania and DotA 2, later this year. The story focuses on protagonist Jin Kazama, who didn't join the franchise until Tekken 3 in 1996.

Fans of the series will recognize plenty of faces from the trailer. There's Jin's mother, Jun, who is attacked by a "demon" that appears to be Ogre's character. We also see Jin's grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, along with Paul Phoenix, Leroy Smith, and King.

Like Street Fighter II before it, an anime version of Tekken was released in 1998. There was also a 2010 live-action movie that has a critics' score of zero on Rotten Tomatoes, while the animated Tekken: Blood Vengeance arrived in 2011.

Another game coming to television is A Plague Tale: Innocence. The (mostly) excellent 2019 adventure/horror/stealth title set in Black Death-covered 14th Century France is very cinematic—it was one of our Most Watchable Games for Non-Gamers—and should translate to another medium quite well.

'‍♀️'"🐀 It's official! I'm honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of @APlagueTale. Thank you to @AsoboStudio and @Focus_entmt for their trust. I can't wait to bring Amicia and Hugo's journey to the screen! https://t.co/93Ct3FuCp2 #APlagueTale #Mediawan #MerlinProd — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) March 17, 2022

Allocine writes that French director Mathieu Turi will be working on the project. It's being filmed in France, which should add to the authenticity.

No word on when A Plague Tale: Innocence's TV adaptation will arrive, though we can expect the game's successor, A Plague Tale: Requiem, to get here first; it's set to launch later in 2022.

In related news, last week brought reports that Amazon is working on a God of War TV series.