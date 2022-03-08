Something to look forward to: While big-screen adaptations of video games are still hit and miss (mostly miss), there’s been a lot more success when bringing the medium to the world of TV. According to a new report, the next game to get a television series will be God of War.

Deadline reports that Amazon Prime Video is in negotiations to turn Sony’s hit franchise into a live-action TV show. It will be adapted by Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby, the executive producers and creators of the Expanse, as well as The Wheel of Time executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions will also have a role in its production.

There are no details on what parts of the games the show will cover. The first God of War arrived back in 2005, while the eighth entry in the series, God of War: Ragnarok, arrives later this year.

In January, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed that he would be appearing in his third movie based on a video game. He didn’t say what it was, only teasing that he would be bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen." God of War had been put forward as a possibility, but it seems Amazon is turning that title into a TV adaptation instead. It was suggested that the Rock will star in a Gears of War movie, though several sources now claim it will be an adaptation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

God of War will join several other video game TV shows, some also from Sony, that are on the way—The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, Fallout, and Mass Effect. We now have to prepare for the online debate over who will play Kratos. In this writer's opinion, a shaven-headed Jason Momoa or Dave Bautista, who has long expressed a desire to star in a Gears of War adaptation, would be good choices.