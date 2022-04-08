What just happened? Nissan is one step closer to rolling out game-changing battery technology that could further accelerate the popularity of electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker on Friday announced a prototype production facility for solid-state battery cells. These advanced batteries have approximately twice the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries and will cost less to produce thanks to their use of cheaper materials.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Nissan is working with NASA on the project. When complete, the battery tech will be stable enough for use in a pacemaker. For vehicle applications, the solid-state batteries will be about half the size of current packs and achieve a full charge in just 15 minutes.

Quick-charge batteries could be instrumental in getting consumers to trade in their gasoline-powered vehicles for fully electric models, especially if they are compatible with existing charging infrastructure. Assuming range is comparable to current EVs, range anxiety could soon become a thing of the past.

Nissan plans to open a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024 with the goal of launching EVs with solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal 2028.

While promising, it's important to keep expectations in check. Such is especially true when it comes to battery technology as we've been promised game-changing advances in the past that never made it out of the lab. It could be different this time as the future of the automotive industry is riding on it.

Image credit dcbel