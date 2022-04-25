In brief: Asus is showing off its lineup of new ProArt Creator Display devices at the NAB Show 2022 in Las Vegas. Alongside some more traditional monitors and projectors is an interesting-looking portable screen that measures 14 inches and offers a 32:9 aspect ratio that creators might love.

Asus first revealed the creator-focused ProArt Display PA147CDV back in September last year. It showed off more of the portable monitor at the Las Vegas event while announcing its availability (in the second quarter) but not the price. Lenovo's similar ThinkVision M14t mobile display is a fairly hefty $449, so this could be in the same ball park.

The ProArt Display PA147CDV connects to a PC or laptop to offer better levels of control compared to a mouse and keyboard combo alone, as well as giving users with limited screen space a little extra room.

The 10-point multi-touch display comes in a very narrow 32:9 aspect ratio (1,920 x 550) and has one HDMI port and two USB-C ports. There's also a mechanical kickstand so it can be used in both horizontal and vertical orientations, and the Asus Dial, which looks and works in a similar fashion as Microsoft's Surface Dial. It even supports Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0, making it ideal for artists.

Being creator-focused, the ProArt Display PA147CDV is Calman Verified, factory pre-calibrated to a Delta E of less than 2, and covers 100% of the Rec. 709 and sRGB color gamuts.

Asus also showed off the ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC during the event; its 31.5-inch 4K monitor with 10-bit color and a Delta E of less than 1. Additionally, there was the 120Hz 1440p ProArt Display PA348CGV monitor, and the $1,499 ProArt Projector A1, which Asus says it the world's first Calman-Verified professional projector.