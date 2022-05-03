What just happened? It's Steam Survey time! Valve's monthly hardware and software survey among users of its popular platform has been updated for April, and there are several Radeon-sized reasons for AMD to celebrate: three of its RX 6000-series cards have entered the main GPU chart, joining the Radeon RX 6700 XT that for months had been the sole RDNA 2 entry.

Diving into the survey's GPU category, there isn't too much change amongst the top ten cards. But it's starting to look as if the GTX 1060's four-plus years in the top spot is being threatened by the… GTX 1650, which was the second best-performing card last month.

The big news is that the Radeon RX 6000 series is finally making headway into the chart. The Radeon RX 6700 XT had been the only card representing AMD's latest GPUs since it broke into the list in September 2021, but April saw the Radeon RX 6600, Radeon RX 6600 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT all gain enough users to make the main GPU section.

As for team green, the RTX 3060 Laptop GPU saw the most gains of any card in April, while Nvidia's other laptop and Ti-variant cards all performed well, as did the RTX 3050. Surprisingly, the RTX 3060 and 3070 lost ground last month, but then the Steam Survey does require users to opt-in to participate.

While graphics cards are still more expensive than they should be, we have seen them moving ever closer to their MSRP as availability improves. In Europe, the Radeon RX 6000 series was just 12% over MSRP last month, so we could be witnessing the effects of the price decreases in the Steam Survey.

Elsewhere, AMD also clawed back the CPU share that it lost to Intel last month, taking it to just over 31.5%. Windows 11 edged closer to 20% in the OS category, eroding more of Windows 10's lead, and the Oculus Quest 2 is now just over 2% away from being the headset owned by half of all Steam VR users.