What just happened? One of the most anticipated games of 2022 won't arrive during this calendar year as originally planned. On Thursday, developer Fntastic told IGN that open-world survival MMO game The Day Before is now being built on Epic's Unreal Engine 5. The switch will greatly enhance the title's gameplay but unfortunately means a delay is in order.

Previously scheduled to launch on June 21, the game is now slated for March 1, 2023.

Fntastic shared the announcement trailer for The Day Before in January 2021. The game is set in a post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and other survivors hell-bent on… well, staying alive.

Back in January, the developer dropped an updated GeForce RTX 4K trailer that looks gorgeous. With Unreal Engine 5 now in the mix, the game is likely to be even more visually stunning.

If you aren't already familiar with The Day Before, you may be in the minority. It is currently Steam's most wishlisted game ahead of other highly anticipated titles like Stalker 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Starfield.

In March, Epic Games announced a multi-year partnership with CD Projekt Red to help tailor UE5 for open-world experiences. It was also revealed that the next entry in the popular Witcher franchise will be built on Epic's new engine, which was just released to the public in April.