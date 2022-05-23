Something to look forward to: While we've had high-refresh-rate 4K monitors for a few years now, Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 will be the first one to reach 240 Hz when it starts shipping next month. If you can live with "just" 165 Hz, the Neo G7 comes $200 cheaper, although its peak HDR brightness is limited to half of the G8's.

At CES 2022, Samsung showed off its new 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor, the world's first screen combining a 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. It also features an impressive Mini LED backlight with 1,196 dimming zones and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, Adaptive-Sync support, and a 1000R curvature.

The display is finally available for preorder starting today for $1,500, and it'll begin shipping on June 6.

It also announced a lower-end version of the G8, appropriately named the Odyssey Neo G7. It features a similar 32-inch 4K curved VA panel, although its refresh rate is limited to 165Hz.

The Mini LED backlight features the same number of dimming zones, but the maximum brightness is limited to 1,000 nits. It also features 10-bit color support, covers 95% of DCI-P3, and comes with RGB lighting on the front and back.

Connectivity includes one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 connectors, two 5 Gbit/s USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The included stand allows for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. It's also worth noting that the Neo G7 comes with a black back panel, while the G8's is white.

Samsung lists the Odyssey Neo G7 for $1,300, but does not mention when it'll start shipping.

Running the latest games at 4K at these high refresh rates will be no easy task, but luckily AMD's and Nvidia's next-gen GPUs are coming out later this year. If you prefer ultrawide gaming instead, check out our review of the Alienware AW3423DW, which comes with a Samsung-made QD-OLED panel.