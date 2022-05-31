Rumor mill: With this year's WWDC less than a week away, rumors about what Apple may announce are becoming more detailed. According to the latest, Apple's next major mobile operating system upgrade will focus on revamping the lock screen.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that iOS 16 will significantly change the lock screen and the Messages app. Rumors of an always-on display have also returned.

Currently, the iPhone lock screen only lets users access widgets, use Control Center functions, and read brief notifications. I use it to read recent news updates, check the weather, and occasionally bring out the calculator or flashlight. For iOS 16, we could see widget-like wallpapers and other significant changes.

The next major iteration of iOS may also finally introduce an always-on lock screen. Last year, rumors indicated the iPhone 13 Pro would ship with an always-on display that would dynamically drop its refresh rate as low as 10Hz when not in use to conserve battery life. The feature never materialized but could appear in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Previous speculation suggested the 14 Pro would come with a 48 Megapixel camera, periscope lens, autofocus front-facing camera, and a new A16 processor.

According to Gurman, the Messages app is supposed to receive social media-like changes, specifically for audio messages. The Apple TV's tvOS will tie in more closely with smart home devices, while macOS may get some redesigned apps.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith found a WebKit update suggesting significant upgrades to iPad multitasking. The change may make it into iPadOS 16, making it function more like a laptop when a keyboard and mouse are connected.

While Apple has made some recent advances in its AR/VR development, we don't expect to see its mixed reality headset next week.

Apple's WWDC 2022 begins on Monday, June 6, and lasts all week.