Why it matters: A lack of charging stations is one of electric vehicle adoption's biggest obstacles. The Biden administration is fighting the problem in the US by proposing standards for a federally-funded charging station network.

The US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has proposed a set of minimum requirements for federally-funded EV charging stations. The outline is a new step in the Biden administration's plan to facilitate EV use by making stations more accessible and standardized throughout the country.

The proposed rules complement the government's February announcement that it would give states $5 billion over the next five years to build charging stations. The plan suggests at least one station every 50 miles along designated "alternate fuel corridors," along with other standards to ensure all EVs can use them.

Cross-compatibility between manufacturers is one of the main goals, with standardized payment systems, price information, installation certification, software platforms, traffic control interactions, and more. The rules would also ensure no charging stations require special memberships.

The EV industry will likely welcome this level of assistance from the government, but the private sector is also attempting various charging solutions. Israeli company Electreon plans to build the US's first highway that can charge electric vehicles as they drive. The all-electric Ford F-150 lightning can recharge Teslas with its mobile power cord and adapter. Startup Lightyear just announced a solar-powered EV, though it costs a lot for relatively little performance.