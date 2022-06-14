Bottom line: Adobe isn't attempting to transform Lightroom into a full-fledged video editing program. Instead, the new additions are likely designed for photographers that shoot the occasional video and want an easy and familiar interface to edit it.

Adobe's latest version of Lightroom now supports video editing across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

Existing Lightroom users should have no trouble acclimating to video. As senior product manager Benjamin Warde explains, the same controls for editing images are used to manipulate video. It's possible to copy and paste settings between photos and videos to achieve a consistent aesthetic across both mediums, and utilize premium and AI-powered recommended presets.

With the new Lightroom, you can even trim the beginning or end of a clip.

Engadget's Steve Dent took the new Lightroom for a spin and found it to be "fairly responsive." Dent said most of the main adjustments like contrast, exposure, highlights and shadows all worked as you'd expect, but other key features including clarity and sharpening were disabled. With any luck, Adobe will enable them in a future update.

It's worth noting that the new features are only available in Lightroom, not Lightroom Classic. Adobe Lightroom Classic has offered limited support for video file formats for several years.

The new version of Lightroom begins rolling out today and should be available to all users by the end of the week.

Image credit: Olya Kobruseva