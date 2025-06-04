RawTherapee is a powerful, cross-platform raw photo processing system, released as Free Software (GPLv3). It is designed for developing raw files from a broad range of digital cameras and targeted at users ranging from enthusiast newcomers who wish to broaden their understanding of how digital imaging works to professional photographers.

RawTherapee provides a powerful suite of tools for you to produce amazing photos and showcase your creativity. RawTherapee benefits users who take the time to learn what it can do.

Why do my exported images look different from the RawTherapee preview?

This discrepancy often arises due to differences in color management between RawTherapee and other applications. RawTherapee uses specific color profiles during editing and export, and if the viewing application doesn't support or correctly interpret these profiles, the images may appear different. To ensure consistency, it's recommended to use color-managed applications for viewing and to embed appropriate color profiles during export.

How can I learn to use RawTherapee effectively?

RawTherapee has a steep learning curve due to its extensive features and flexibility. New users are encouraged to start with the official documentation, RawPedia, which provides comprehensive guides on various tools and workflows.

Can I use multiple graduated filters in RawTherapee?

By default, RawTherapee allows only one graduated filter per image. However, users seeking more advanced local adjustments can utilize the Local Adjustments (LA) module, which offers greater flexibility, including the use of multiple masks and filters. While this feature is powerful, it may require additional learning to use effectively

Are there presets or LUTs available for RawTherapee?

Yes, RawTherapee supports the use of HaldCLUTs (Look-Up Tables) for applying film simulations and other color grading effects. Users can find various free HaldCLUTs online, and the RawPedia provides guidance on how to apply them. While RawTherapee doesn't natively support .cube or .look files, these can be converted to compatible formats using external tools.

Features

High Image Quality

96-bit (floating point) processing engine.

Non-destructive editing.

Get the most details and least artifacts from your raw photos thanks to modern and traditional demosaicing algorithms: AMaZE, DCB, AHD, EAHD, HPHD, IGV, LMMSE, VNG4, Mono and Fast.

Advanced color handling from white balance to HSV (Hue-Saturation-Value) curves, color toning and color management.

Powerful CIE Color Appearance Model 2002 (CIECAM02) module.

Enhanced exposure and tonality tools: tone and Lab curves, highlights and shadows tools, tone mapping (HDR-like effect), etc.

Multiple denoising methods: luminance, chrominance (both rewritten in 2012), impulse (for salt and pepper noise) noise reduction.

Several tools to enhance details: unsharp mask, RL deconvolution, contrast by detail levels.

Efficiency

Multi-threaded algorithms for high performance (RawTherapee can utilize modern processor features, like SSE).

Quick thumbnails load lightning fast and are replaced later with live thumbnails.

Batch processing: convert all the developed images at once without loading the processor while you work.

Copy/paste editing parameters from one file to many other. Partially copying and/or pasting is also possible.

Basic tools immediately at your hands.

Parallel editing of multiple images in separate editor tabs, and/or all at once from the file browser.

An optional secondary display can be used.

Versatility

Wide variety of supported cameras: almost all DSLRs and even some medium format bodies are supported.

Can load most raw files including 16-, 24- and 32-bit raw HDR DNG images, as well as standard JPEG, PNG (8- and 16-bit) and TIFF (8-, 16- and 32-bit logluv) images.

Can save JPEG, PNG (8- and 16-bit) and TIFF (8- and 16-bit) images.

Advanced control over the algorithms with many fine-tuning parameters and curves.

Can send to GIMP or the editing tool of your choice in one click (16-bit TIFF file).

Command line usage besides the normal graphical interface.

Various layouts: multiple tabs, single tab with filmstrip, vertical tab with filmstrip, dual monitor.

Freedom for Free

RawTherapee is free and open source software, meaning you can use it free of charge, wherever you like on whatever hardware you like, as long as you abide by the copyleft GPLv3 license. Download the source code, modify it, feel free to do what comes to mind. We believe in open software.

It is cross-platform: Linux, Mac, or Windows, be it 32-bit or 64-bit - you pick, we provide.

International: it is available in 25 languages

What's New: