In brief: "Always be closing." That's apparently the motto behind Roku's latest advertising partnership with Walmart to turn its streaming platform into an e-commerce shopping destination. The duo's new pilot program looks to fuse entertainment with the world of commerce and enable purchases "directly at the time of inspiration."

It'll use Roku's expertise in the streaming ad space – namely targeting, optimization and measurement – to serve shoppable ads during commercial breaks.

To interact with an ad, simply click "OK" to go to the product page. Payment details are auto-filled from Roku Pay, the company's purpose-built payments platform. Users can look at additional photos of the product or simply click "OK" again to complete checkout.

A Walmart purchase confirmation will be sent to your e-mail address on file compete with shipping, return and support information.

Roku said its ad-buying platform, OneView, will have the capability to activate and measure the shoppable ads.

"We're working to connect with customers where they are already spending time, shortening the distance from discovery and inspiration to purchase," said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. "No one has cracked the code around shoppability, until now," he added.

Shopping from your television isn't exactly a new concept. Shopping channels such as QVC and direct-to-consumer, 1-800 ads have been around for decades. More recently, shoppable livestreams from companies like Amazon, eBay and Whatnot have started to take off.

Roku said future iterations of the pilot will look for opportunities to build even deeper commerce experiences to meet consumers where they are.