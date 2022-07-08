Microsoft Office has been the industry standard for productivity for over 30 years. Right now you can get the full Office Professional suite with a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote for just $39.99. We've promoted this amazing deal before, but now it's an extra 20% off for a limited time. Pay once and you are done, no yearly commitments or subscriptions.

In case you're wondering what's new in Microsoft Office Professional 2021, a key highlight is real-time co-authoring on Word, Excel and Powerpoint. That means you can work with others in the same document at the same time.

While collaborating, you can know who's in your document in real-time, so you can send comments to each other, @mention them while you make changes and more, so you can forget about going back and forth on emails when you can all work more seamlessly.

Another major change is a visual refresh that uses a cleaner style with monoline iconography, softer window corners, high DPI support, and light / dark modes across all Office apps. Dark Mode in Word not only gives you the option of dark toolbars but also a dark canvas if you want it.

On PowerPoint, new slideshow recording features allow you to do presenter video recording, ink recording and laser pointer recording. In Excel, a big addition is XLOOKUP, which adds row by row search of anything you need in a table or cell range. Also, dynamic arrays and sheet views to create custom views of your worksheet without disrupting others.

Other changes include improved performance and stability across all apps, support for the OpenDocument v1.3 format, updated drawing and inking tools, and the list goes on.

There are, of course, free alternatives worthy of consideration like LibreOffice and FreeOffice, but this deal makes it a no-brainer to get yourself some proper Microsoft Office apps and security updates for years to come for a one-time cost. If you simply want to run Office from your PC or Mac, you can take advantage of this deal that saves you over 85% from Office's regular price, removes the cloud features, and the yearly subscription.

Take a productivity boost with Microsoft Office for just $39.99 (for a limited time). Your software license keys are made available instantly for you to download and install Office 2021 on one Windows PC or Mac, for use at home or work.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.