Wow! The ROG Phone 6 series features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 18 GB of speedy LPDDR5 RAM, a big AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Ignoring the camera department, this is one of the best-specced phones out right now, although it comes with a price tag to match.

Asus has just announced a new flagship phone belonging to its ROG gaming brand. The appropriately-named ROG Phone 6 comes equipped with some of the best specs you can find right now in the mobile world, possibly making it a good choice for anyone looking for a high-end phone, not just gamers.

It features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which offers higher CPU and GPU clock speeds than the non-plus variant. It should also be more efficient, thanks to TSMC's 4nm manufacturing process.

The standard ROG Phone 6 sports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1, while the Pro version has a whopping 18 GB RAM (but the same amount of storage). The Pro also gets a tiny secondary display on its back to show notifications or animations, while the vanilla variant only has decorative RGB elements.

Asus equipped the ROG Phone 6 with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2448 and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The gaming-centric phone features programmable touch buttons on the side, which act as gamepad triggers.

The cameras are unfortunately not as impressive as the phone's other specs. It comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663.

Keeping the lights on is a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone has two USB-C ports — one on the bottom and one on the side — so you can charge the phone more easily while gaming in landscape orientation.

You can preorder Asus' new gaming phones today in the UK, Europe, and Taiwan, although the company didn't mention when they'll start shipping. The ROG Phone 6 starts at €999, while the Pro version costs a whopping €1,299.