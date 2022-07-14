In brief: The 2022 edition of Prime Day is in the history books, and Amazon couldn't be happier with the results. The e-commerce giant said this year's two-day savings event was the biggest ever. Customers from around the globe collectively purchased more than 300 million items, which averages out to more than 100,000 items bought per minute over the course of the sale.

In 2021, Amazon said it sold more than 250 million items during Prime Day.

According to early data from market research firm Numerator, the average order size during Prime Day 2022 was $52.26, which is up from $44.75 a year earlier. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of households placed at least two separate orders during the sale.

Numerator said the top five items sold were Fire TV sticks, Echo Dot 4th Gens, Blink cameras and doorbells, Amazon gift card reloads and Ring Video Doorbells, in that order. This mirrors Amazon's official report, which noted that Fire TV, Echo and Blink devices were among the best-selling items worldwide.

Prime Day officially ended yesterday but several deals are still lingering. The 40mm Apple Watch SE is down to $219 after a 22 percent discount and Roku's Streaming Stick 4K 2021 is only $29 after a 42 percent price cut. Acer's Aspire 5 is still 15 percent off its normal price, yours for $549.99, and Intel's Core i3-10100F is only $68.99 after instant savings of 13 percent.