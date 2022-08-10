Highly anticipated: Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a slew of improvements over its predecessor including a larger battery, a better primary camera, a redesigned hinge, and Qualcomm's newest flagship SoC. The company also offers a neat configuration tool on its site where you can mix and match different colors for each half of the Flip's back and the frame, resulting in 75 unique combinations.

At today's Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4, its newest clamshell foldable phone. The company's foldables have become very popular lately, and the only alternatives to the Flip are Motorola's revived Razr series and the Huawei P50 Pocket.

The Z Flip 4 features a foldable 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,640 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Next to the cameras, there's a second AMOLED screen that measures 1.9-inches and has a resolution of 260 x 512. You can display various widgets and quick settings on this cover screen, control smart home devices, switch to your preferred Samsung Wallet card, or use it as a viewfinder when taking selfies with the main cameras.

Powering Samsung's foldable is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the "back," there's a pair of 12-megapixel sensors: a main camera with OIS and an ultrawide. There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera sitting in a hole-punch cutout.

The handset comes with a 3,700 mAh battery, 400 mAh more than last year's Z Flip 3. Wired charging is also a bit faster than its predecessor at 25W, while wireless charging is limited to just 10W. Other features include IPX8 water resistance and a slightly slimmer hinge.

On the software side, the phone is running Samsung's OneUI 4.1 on top of Android 12. The Korean firm added more Flex mode options that reorient the UX in apps when the screen is partially folded, making it work like a tiny notebook.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for pre-order starting today and will begin shipping on August 26 with pricing starting at $999.