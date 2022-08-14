Forward-looking: An online storefront has started listing the tray versions of four upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors: meet the upcoming Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. All of them are listed for more than their current-gen Zen 3 counterparts, but not terribly much more.

It seems like we can't go a single hardware release without at least one retailer jumping the gun and listing the series before it's officially launched. This time around it's PC Canada, which has actually listed some motherboards too early once before.

The retailer will currently let you add Ryzen 7000 series processors to your cart, enter your payment information and make a reservation for them. They say that they'll ship once the chips are in stock, but won't say exactly when that will be.

PC Canada prices the 7950X and 7900X at $890 and $610, respectively, with the prices converted from CAD to USD. They also list the Ryzen 7700X for $480 and the 7600X for $330. Across the board, the prices are an average ~10% higher than the current generation, but those are not the official prices which might be quite different.

Model Alleged MSRP PC Canada (USD) Equivalent 5000-series MSRP at launch Ryzen 9 7950X $799 $893 $799 Ryzen 9 7900X $549 $609 $549 Ryzen 7 7700X $349 $481 $449* Ryzen 5 7600X $299 $331 $299

AMD confirmed the names of the four processors last month when it added them to its online catalogue. When it teased them in May, the company hinted that the series would be following the same or a similar 16, 12, 8 and 6-core template to the 5000 series.

Expreview and other sites have claimed to have the full specifications for the series on hand, but didn't have any evidence to back themselves up. Still, it's worth mentioning that rumors indicate that all four processors will have base clocks of about 4.5 GHz and boost clocks of about 5.5 GHz, with the 7950X reaching a sky-high 5.7 GHz.

AMD demonstrated the Ryzen 9 7950X clocked at 5.5 GHz running Ghostwire Tokyo at Computex, making 5.7 GHz a possibility. It later confirmed that the processor wasn't overclocked or using exotic cooling during the demo.

In a recent earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su said that the processors would be released in September. MSI perhaps mistakenly shared promotional posters for its X670 motherboards claiming that the series would launch on September 15. Several sources have said that AMD plans on announcing the Ryzen 7000 series on August 29, the day after Gamescom concludes.

For now, rest assured we'll have timely reviews of all the new CPUs when time comes.