What just happened? A popular tech content creator recently acquired a Qualification Sample (QS) of the Intel Core i9-13900KF and put it through some tests. He compared it to Intel's Alder Lake equivalent processor, the i9-12900KF, to show the performance gains that Raptor Lake will bring to the table. The results were incredible, especially when overclocked with a liquid cooler.

As the launch of Intel's new 13th-generation Raptor Lake processor approaches, more and more benchmarks and leaks are finding their way online. Recently Extreme Player, a popular content creator on the Chinese social media site Bilibili, got his hands on a Qualification Sample of Intel's flagship processor, the Core i9-13900KF.

Extreme Player tested the new processor against Intel's powerhouse Alder Lake i9-12900KF processors. He wanted to observe how the processor handled liquid-cooled overclocking. The processor passed a CPU-Z benchmark with all performance cores clocked at 6.1 GHz.

13900KF QS Water chiller OC



P-Core

6.2Ghz All Core can run CPU-Z

5.8Ghz All Core can run CB R23



E-Core

5.2Ghz All Core can run CPU-Z

4.7Ghz All Core can run CB R23https://t.co/Dv5jab8DtR pic.twitter.com/8WU8zCYW0b — HXL (@9550pro) August 18, 2022

He then tested the processor in Cinebench, and the results were staggering. The processor managed a Cinebench multi-core score of 42,790 with all performance cores clocked at 5.8 GHz, blowing the i9-12900KF's 26,939 out of the water in multi-core benchmarks. The water-cooled i9-13900KF also scored over 5,000 more points than its air-cooled scores. The Raptor Lake processor showed a 72% increase compared to the i9-12900KF in CPU-Z scores.

Extreme Player noted that on his Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex, the performance cores were incredibly stable at 5.8 GHz in Cinebench testing, as well as 6.1 GHz in CPU-Z benchmarks. The efficiency cores were also steady at 4.7 GHz in Cinebench testing while running at 5.2 GHz stably in CPU-Z.

These tests give users a preview of what to expect from Intel's upcoming processor generation, with noticeable improvements in performance and potential clock speeds. However, it is fair to take these results with a grain of salt, as this is a Qualification Sample processor, not an officially released processor for consumers. Nonetheless, the performance is promising, and consumers should be excited and hopeful.

Image credit: Extreme Player