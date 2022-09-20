Highly anticipated: After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Nvidia is finally giving its RTX 4000-series graphics cards their official unveiling today at GTC 2022. You can watch the entire GeForce Beyond livestream right here at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST.

Nvidia will reveal its next-generation architecture, now-confirmed to be called Ada Lovelace, at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) during the GeForce Beyond keynote event hosted by its leather jacket-loving CEO, Jensen Huang.

We still don't know which RTX 4000 cards will be unveiled, but it seems the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 are pretty much certainties, and the RTX 4070 is more than likely going to be on show, too. There are rumors that we'll also see variations of the cards, possibly with different memory configurations or even Ti versions, in a few hours.

The Nvidia GeForce Twitter account has been teasing the arrival of the Ada Lovelace architecture recently. One of the clips it posted shows a sticky note with the numbers (208) 629-7538. It's not 100% certain what they represent, but the theory is that the '629' in the center of the string is the AD102 GPU's die size. This was rumored to be 628mm squared, suggesting the actual figure is 1mm larger than thought.

The second number, 7538, is more than likely the number of transistors. We've heard the RTX 4090 will feature 75 billion transistors, so the specific figure could be 75.38 billion. While the '208' at the beginning of the sequence may refer to the GPU offering 2.08x more performance than the GA102 found in the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080.

Another clip shows the "Diagram for the computation by the Engine of the Numbers of Bernoulli" by Ada Lovelace, seemingly confirming the architecture's name—the first time the company has done so officially.

We're also expecting the first three RTX 4000 cards to launch in reverse order of power, with the RTX 4090 first followed by the RTX 4080 and then the RTX 4070. Last month brought reports that the RTX 4090 was in production, and we've seen leaked images of third-party cards from Zotac (above), Galax, and others.

Lovelace is expected to offer incredible performance compared to the current-gen cards, with the RTX 4090 more than twice as fast as the current RTX 3090, and even the RTX 4070 (or its Ti model) able to match the RTX 3090 Ti. The series is also said to be very power-hungry and could carry a hefty price tag. We'll find out which rumors were accurate in a few hours.