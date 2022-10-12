What just happened? Nvidia's RTX 4090 has finally launched, and with it comes the company's latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, the Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3.0. Team Green has already announced 35 games that will support DLSS 3.0. Now, we know that five of them will gain it within the first week. Sadly for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red's game isn't one of them.

Nvidia writes in its post that the first AAA game to receive DLSS 3.0 support will be Microsoft Flight Simulator on October 17. The sim is one of the most demanding titles you can play today. According to Nvidia's figures, even the mighty RTX 4090 can 'only' manage 74.7 fps@4K with max settings, but that number more than doubles to 152.7 fps with DLSS 3.0 (all tests are carried out in performance mode). As you can see in the charts, Nvidia has also shown figures for the unreleased RTX 4080 16GB and 12GB, and the former card isn't too far off the flagship.

The other big title on the list is A Plague Tale: Requiem, which launches on October 18. We recently heard the sequel to the excellent Innocence requires an RTX 3070 just for 60fps@1080p. DLSS 3.0 more than doubles the frame rates of the unreleased RTX 4080 series while adding around 70fps to the RTX 4090's already impressive 106.3 fps.

The remaining three supported games aren't as high profile as the other two: early access battle royale Super People already has support, while Justice: Fuyun Court, and Loopmancer receive it today.

Nvidia writes that the next game to support DLSS 3.0 after Requiem will be F1 2022, though it only says that the update is coming "soon."

There's no mention of when CD Projekt Red will release the Cyberpunk 2077 update that adds the new and improved Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode and DLSS 3.0 support, though you can already see how much of a performance boost the technology gives the game as it was made available for the reviews.

Make sure to see our full review of the RTX 4090 and all our benchmarks, including DLSS 3.0 performance in several other games.