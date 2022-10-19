Something to look forward to: As we get closer to the first quarter of 2023, rumors and leaks of Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy phones are beginning to appear online. Last month, the S23's updated design was leaked. And now the specs for the phone itself have been posted.

Samsung's current Galaxy S22 phones were received with a mixed response from consumers. The latest models were very similar to the previous year's Galaxy S21 devices, with the only notable change being an improved processor. In fact, the S22 has a slightly smaller battery than its S21 counterpart.

Buyers were optimistic that Samsung would opt for a more "significant" upgrade to the specs when the Galaxy S23 models release in early 2023, but this does not seem to be the case based on leaked specifications posted by reputable mobile leaker, Yogesh Brar.

Samsung Galaxy S23

(rumoured)



- 6.1" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

- Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)

- Front Cam: 10MP

- 8GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Android 13, OneUI 5

- 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 18, 2022

Brar reports that the phone will yet again sport an upgraded processor, remaining a 4nm SoC as found in the S22. The screen will retain the same 6.1" size and 1080x2340 resolution as well.

The cameras are expected to be the same in terms of megapixels, though Samsung can add more software features to improve camera performance. The phone will once again include either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, as well as 8GB of RAM. Samsung recently announced faster LPDDR5X, so it is possible this will be found on the upcoming S23 models.

Lastly, the phones will reportedly feature a 3900 mAh battery, a slight improvement from the 3700 mAh found on the S22. However, this is still less than the S21's 4000 mAh battery. No upgrades to the charging speeds for this generation either. It would have been nice for Samsung to include the 45W charging capabilities found on the S22 Ultra, but that is apparently not the case.

And now comes your very first and very early look at the vanilla #Samsung #GalaxyS23! (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad



On behalf of @digitindia '🏻 https://t.co/XEl4Ti63CV pic.twitter.com/HlGz1vbSKg — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 27, 2022

Another leak comes from OnLeaks, this time revealing the design of the upcoming S23. The updated design appears to get rid of the ridge surrounding the cameras, which was seen on the last two standard Galaxy models. The overall appearance doesn't seem to change much, though the specs show the S23 is fractions of a millimeter thicker compared to its older brother.

Overall, the Galaxy S23 may not be worth upgrading to if you are already using a Galaxy S22 or maybe even a Galaxy S21. It is rather disappointing to see Samsung get somewhat complacent with improving its flagship phones, especially compared to years prior, where yearly upgrades yielded significant gains.

If you're still on an even older Galaxy, or you want to make the jump from a different company, the S23 could be a great option though. Another good alternative would be finding an affordable deal on the previous generation model once the S23 is released, as Samsung typically reduces prices by a decent amount.