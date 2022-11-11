What just happened? Razer just launched a couple of new models to its popular Naga lineup of MMO-focused gaming mice. The Naga V2 Hyperspeed and V2 Pro both feature wireless connectivity and keep using the series' signature shape, but they come with updated internals and a few new tricks.

The flagship Naga V2 Pro features the same Focus Pro 30K optical sensor found in many of Razer's latest high-end gaming mice, such as the Viper V2 Pro and the Deathadder V3 Pro. The main buttons use the company's 3rd-gen optical switches rated for 90 million clicks, which should be immune to double-clicking issues and don't require a debounce delay like mechanical switches.

Making a return from previous Naga mice is the hot-swappable side panel system. The V2 Pro comes with a set of two, six, and twelve-button magnetic side plates, allowing users to adapt the mouse to their liking for any game genre or application.

The Naga V2 Pro is Razer's first mouse to feature its new Hyperscroll Pro scroll wheel. It allows you to adjust the scroll tension, the number of steps, and even the force curve of each tick directly from Razer's Synapse software.

Lastly, the V2 Pro has 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and Bluetooth, with a USB-C port at the front for charging and wired play. Additionally, the mouse can charge wirelessly by attaching a dedicated puck underneath it, which sells separately for $19.99. Razer also sells a compatible mouse dock that allows for more convenient charging and has a built-in 4,000 Hz transceiver, quadrupling the mouse's standard polling rate. Razer's Naga V2 Pro is available starting today and costs $179.99.

The other mouse Razer launched today, the Naga V2 Hyperspeed, cuts down on some features to reach a lower price point. It has the same flagship sensor, but the company replaced the optical switches with its 2nd-gen mechanical ones, which have the advantage of sipping less power. The latter is essential, as the mouse is powered by a standard AA battery instead of the rechargeable internal one in the V2 Pro.

The V2 Hyperspeed forgoes the swappable side panels, instead having a fixed twelve buttons on the side. However, it does add a couple of extra buttons on the upper left side of the left mouse button, with users free to map these to any action they prefer. The scroll wheel is also less adjustable, allowing you to only switch between a standard, tactile mode and a free-spin mode, similar to the Basilisk V3 Pro and many of Logitech's mice.

The Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed comes in at $99.99 and is available starting today on the company's webstore.