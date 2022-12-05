What just happened? Prolific hardware leaker leaf_hobby recently revealed Intel's entire CPU launch schedule for the beginning of next year. Team Blue will reportedly announce a slew of new products in the first quarter, including Raptor Lake mobile CPUs, non-K desktop SKUs, new workstation parts, and even some Sapphire Rapids data center processors.

Intel will kick things off at CES 2023, with the company intending to hold a keynote on January 3 to reveal its entire mobile Raptor Lake lineup. Raptor Lake-H and -HX series CPUs will purportedly launch on the same day, meaning that we should also see the first notebooks equipped with them at the show. According to the leaker, the lower-TDP series should launch later on, with Raptor Lake-P scheduled for January 29 and Raptor Lake-U coming out in the first half of March.

The company also plans to unveil a new Alder Lake-N series at CES which, despite the naming, should be entirely new CPUs and not just refreshes. These should be the first chips using the new "Intel Processor" branding, with rumors indicating they will feature Gracemont-based E-cores exclusively (up to eight of them on the flagship model). As such, these will likely be low-power budget mobile SKUs made for entry-level Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

At the same event, Intel will also release its non-K desktop Raptor Lake lineup with lower pricing and locked multipliers. Motherboards based on the new H770 and B760 chipsets should also make an appearance. It'll be interesting to see if motherboard makers will again release models that allow users to overclock locked CPUs using the BCLK method.

Intel already announced that it would finally launch its oft-delayed Sapphire Rapids data center lineup on January 10, but that might only include the HBM2E-equipped Xeon Max models. It's worth noting that these will be the company's first foray into CPUs using a chiplet design (or "tiles," as Intel likes to call them).

According to the leaker, Intel might hold another launch event in mid-February where it will reveal the non-HBM Xeon flavors as well as its workstation-oriented lineup. The latter will reportedly be split into two series. The Xeon W-2000 processors will max out at 20 cores while the Xeon W-3000 lineup will go up to 56 cores and carry a 350W TDP.

It's clear that CES will again be a very busy time for hardware manufacturers, with AMD also expected to come out with new CPU models and GPUs. Nvidia, meanwhile, might (re-)release the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti.