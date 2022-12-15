What just happened? Samsung might lead the pack when it comes to foldable and flip phones, but Oppo is looking to challenge the Korean giant with its new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, referring to the former as the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone."

The original Oppo Find N arrived last year as a rival to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. Its successor, going up against the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 4, cuts down on its predecessor's thickness and weight. At 233g, it's 30 grams lighter than Samsung's device; there are matte white and mint green versions that weigh 4 grams more because of their glass backs.

Like the Z Fold 4, the Find N2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a 7.1-inch internal display (9:8.4 ratio, 1,792 x 1,920) and a 5.54-inch external screen, both with 120Hz refresh rates. It also comes with a second-generation flexion hinge that's smaller than the first-gen version with fewer parts (100, down from 138). Another similarity with Samsung's phone is the less visible crease. It also features a carbon fiber underframe to keep the weight down.

Durability is often a concern in foldables, but Oppo says the Find N2 can withstand over 400,000 folds, or 100,000 folds at 50°C (122°F ) / down to -20°C (-4°F). It also survived a 1.2-meter drop test, apparently.

Camera-wise, the Find N2 packs three main shooters and two selfie cams. There's a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera with optical stabilization, a 48-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto camera on the rear. Both the cover and interior selfie cams have 32-megapixel sensors. The camera system is powered by Oppo's own MariSilicon X and was co-developed with Hasselblad, allowing it to capture 4K ultra night video and 4K ultra HDR video.

Elsewhere, the 67W charging system can reach 37% in 10 minutes and fully charge the phone in 42 minutes. It also comes with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Oppo also unveiled the Find N2 Flip to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Its 3.26-inch external display is said to be the "largest cover screen in any flip" device, while the 4,300mAh battery is also said to be the biggest in this form factor.

The N2 Flip features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with 50-megapixel f/1.8 main, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide, and 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing cameras.

The Find N2 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage model is 7,999 yuan (around $1,150), while the model with 16GB RAM with 512GB storage is 8,999 yuan (around $1,290). The Find N2 Flip starts at 5,999 yuan ($860) with 8GB RAM / 256GB storage, reaching 6,999 yuan ($1,000) for 16GB RAM / 512GB storage.

The Find N2 launches in China on December 23. The Find N2 Flip follows on December 30. Oppo said the Find N2 Flip is coming to international markets, but the company is still deciding whether its foldable will also expand beyond China.

