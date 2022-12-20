Intel Core i9-12900K/KF CPU prices drop close to $400
One of our favorite chips is discounted by 41%By Rob Thubron
What just happened? Now that Intel's Raptor Lake processors are here and selling well, we're seeing discounts on the company's previous generation of CPUs, including the excellent Intel Core i9-12900K/KF. The Alder Lake flagship arrived last November with a $650 MSRP. Now, it's available for close to $400.
Amazon is selling the Intel Core i9-12900K for $416.99, which the site lists as a 41% discount over the usual price. They're likely selling out fast, so you could always forgo the integrated graphics and opt for the Intel Core i9-12900KF, currently available for $414.97.
Both deals are also available as bundle packs for those who need a motherboard. The Core i9-12900K with an MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X Gaming is $876.98, while the Core i9-12900KF with an MSI MEG Z690 Unify Gaming is $834. Both motherboards support DDR5 memory.
We love the Core i9-12900K, awarding it a score of 90 in our review. It packs 8 performance cores along with 8 efficient cores for a total of 24 threads. The P-Cores clock up to 5.2 GHz, with the E-Cores limited to 3.9 GHz. There's 30 MB of L3 cache, a total of 14MB of L2 cache, 16 PCIe 5.0 lanes from the CPU, and four PCIe 4.0 lanes. The chip has a default TDP of 125W.
Both CPUs are popular among Amazon customers, too. The Core i9-12900K has a score of 4.8 out of 5 from almost 1,000 reviews, while the i9-12900KF has a score of 4.7 from 349 reviews.
Interestingly, while we've not seen any significant discounts for the latest 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs, some of AMD's rival 7000 chips are already cheaper than they were at launch. The 12-Core, 24-Thread Ryzen 9 7900X, which arrived with a $549 MSRP, is available for $449, and the Ryzen 7950X dropped to $554 a few weeks ago. There have been reports of weak sales among Zen 4 processors, but team red did claw a large amount of user share back from Intel in last month's Steam survey.