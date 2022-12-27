In brief: For the second time this week, listings for the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti have been spotted at overseas retailers, and for much higher prices than expected. This time, some Chinese e-stores have confirmed they are taking pre-orders for the next Lovelace entry, with prices all above $1,000. That's more than the $900 RTX 4080 12GB, which Nvidia unlaunched and rebranded into the RTX 4070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 Ti doesn't launch until the first week of January, with most rumors pointing to January 5 as the exact release date. That's only nine days away, which is why some overseas retailers are already listing, taking pre-orders for, and, in some cases, selling the cards.

The new listings come from Chinese e-retailers, including Taobao and JD, and cover several AIB partner cards—Inno3D, MSI, Gigabyte, and Colorful—as well as the Founder's Edition. According to the reports, the FE price should start at 7,000 RMB, which is just over $1,000. The custom designs start at 7,199 RMB, or around $1,033, and go all the way up to 8,399 RMB (roughly $1,206) for the Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti iChill.

We still don't know the RTX 4070 Ti's official US MSRP. Most are expecting it to be considerably lower than the RTX 4080 12GB's $900, but the indications from China aren't good. The RTX 4080 12GB has an MSRP of 7,199 RMB in the Asian nation, about the same price as the newly listed RTX 4070 Ti cards.

China's prices are at least better than those in Serbia. Redditors noted that retailers are selling RTX 4070 Ti cards in the country for a massive $1,400, a few hundred dollars more than the official RTX 4080 16GB MSRP. But then all tech products in Serbia sell for much higher than they should: the RTX 4080 often goes for $1,700, while the RTX 4090 sells for a minimum of $2,500.

Some of the RTX 4070 Ti's specs are said to include a full-fat AD104 GPU, 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of DDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps, a 192-bit memory bus, and 504 GB/s of bandwidth. It's also rumored to feature a 285W TBP. We should find out the full details next week.

Thanks, VideoCardz