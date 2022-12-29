In brief: What do you think was the most completed game of 2022? Given its legendary difficulty, it might come as a surprise to learn that Elden Ring holds that honor. Paradoxically, however, FromSoftware's title was also the game that players were most likely to quit before reaching the end.

The reveal comes from the howlongtobeat.com website, a community-driven website specializing in game lengths and other stats.

When it comes to titles released in 2022, Elden Ring sits at number one in the most-completed game category, with almost 6,000 users reporting that they beat the soulslike. Elden Ring has won several game of the year awards (including one that saw a stage invader steal the limelight) and sold millions of copies, but it's still a bit surprising to see a difficult open-world RPG that can take over 100 hours to finish holding the top spot.

However, Elden Ring is also the most retired game of the year, which means users stopped playing it either temporarily or permanently before the end. And while just 267 site users admitted to finding the game too much, that's still more than double second place Tunic's number of retired players.

Elden Ring is the number one 2022 game in several other categories, too: most backlogged, most reviews, and longest game. It's also the second best rated, beaten only by The Last of Us Part 1, and the second most popular, sitting behind God of War: Ragnarök. Moreover, despite being released all the way back in February, Elden Ring is still the third most-played game right now.

One of the more predictable number ones is in the category of worst-reviewed game of 2022: Diablo Immortal. Blizzard's mobile and PC title has the lowest score in Metacritic history, mostly due to its aggressive microtransaction model. The developer is unlikely to care, though, given that it earned almost $50 million in its first month alone.

If you're wary of paying full price for a game you might not enjoy due to the high difficulty, Elden Ring is still discounted, for the first time, as part of Steam's Winter sale, where it's available for $42 until January 3 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.

Thanks, Kotaku