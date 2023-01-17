What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.

The first series of The Mandalorian was Disney Plus' flagship—many people subscribed to the fledgling service to watch the show before canceling their subs once it finished. The company has put out plenty of other series based in the Star Wars universe since then, some well-received, such as the excellent Andor, and others that were less universally loved; the Book of Boba Fett definitely fell into that category.

Yesterday saw the full Mandalorian season 3 trailer drop during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It comes after the teaser that Disney revealed in September.

In the latest clip, we see our hero and Grogu making the trip to Mandalore, where Djarin hopes to make amends for his "transgressions," i.e., taking off his helmet and showing his face. Another familiar character making an appearance is Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and there's a brief shot of a Kowakian monkey-lizard, a member of Salacious Crumb's species, in a tree. The show's official synopsis mentions Mando crossing paths with old allies and making new enemies.

What's likely to excite fans is Grogu seemingly becoming more powerful and able to control his connection to the force better. But the highlight is seeing several Jedis wielding their lightsabers.

The weekend premiere of the Mandalorian season 2 set viewing records for Disney Plus when 2 million households streamed the episode. Don't be surprised if season 3 is another record-breaker.

Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is everywhere right now. The Last of Us show, in which he portrays Joel, is winning rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, and has already been hailed as a faithful adaptation of the beloved video game.