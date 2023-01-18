Forward-looking: Chevrolet has unveiled the world's first electrified Corvette, a hybrid featuring the company's 6.2L LT2 small block V8 working in tandem with an electric motor to put additional power to the pavement through the front wheels.

The Corvette E-Ray's gas-powered LT2 supplies 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear axle while the electric motor adds an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque up front via a 1.9 kWh battery pack. Combined, you get an all-wheel drive Corvette making 655 horsepower that can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and tackle the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds flat. Impressive.

It is the quickest production Corvette in history.

Other notables include standard Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, magnetic ride control with three distinct suspension settings, a lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery to run the LT2's start/stop functionality and staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. The rear tires are 345/25ZR21 – absolute steamrollers.

The E-Ray is not a hybrid in the traditional sense as there is no plug-in for its battery system. Instead, the battery is charged via regenerative energy from braking and coasting as well as during normal driving.

Chevy's latest has two driver-initiated electric modes. Stealth mode enables all-electric driving up to 45 mph and is meant for situations where you do not want to alert everyone to your presence, like when entering or exiting your neighborhood. The gas-powered engine automatically engages past 45 mph, or when the E-Ray's battery is depleted.

Under spirited driving conditions, the electric motor is primarily used to boost grip and enhance performance.

The new Corvette will also be highly customizable. Chevy touts 14 exterior color choices, four aluminum wheel finishes, a body-length stripe package, seven interior colors, three seat options and plenty of optional carbon fiber accents.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray is slated to launch later this year starting at $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe or $111,295 for the 1LZ convertible model.