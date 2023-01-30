In brief: We're just under a month away from the launch of the PlayStation VR2, and while those uninterested in very expensive, PS5-only headsets are unlikely to care, it's good news for anyone still looking to purchase one of Sony's latest consoles: the Japanese gaming giant says it has increased supply of PS5s, making it easier to find one in stock.

Buying a PlayStation 5 following its launch in November 2020 usually meant giving a scalper 2 to 4 times more than its MSRP, a result of the global chip shortage that impacted so many industries. The situation has improved in recent times; Sony earlier this month said that buying a PS5 should become a lot easier going forward.

In a new post, Isabelle Tomatis, VP of brand, hardware, and peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment, thanked fans for their patience in the face of unprecedented demand, reiterating that those looking to buy a PS5 should now find it a less arduous task. Players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, are advised to check direct.playstation.com if they want to purchase a console, games, or accessories.

Sony is so confident PlayStation 5 stock levels can meet demand that it has launched a new marketing push for the console, including a commercial in the style of a live news program. It references current hits such as God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West, as well as highly anticipated upcoming games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VXI.

It's likely that the advertising campaign and extra PS5 stock are in preparation for the PSVR2, which arrives on February 22, 2023. The headset's $549.99 price tag is a big step up from its predecessor's $399 launch price. There's also a $599.99 bundle pack that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, and a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station will be available on the same day for $49.99.

The PSVR 2 features a 2,000 x 2,040 per eye resolution, a 110-degree field of view, and 120Hz refresh rate on its OLED HDR displays. Sony says there will be 30 games available at launch.