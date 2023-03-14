Why it matters: AMD has announced a new line of Epyc processors for embedded applications. The aptly-named AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 Series consists of 10 models with core counts ranging from 16 to 96, and thermal design power (TDP) profiles between 200 watts and 400 watts. Base clock speeds range from 2.4GHz to 3.25GHz with a max frequency of up to 4.15GHz on select models, and all are built using the Zen 4 5nm process.

AMD's new embedded solutions support non-volatile dual in-line memory modules (NVDIMMs), which is a hybrid type of memory that combines volatile DRAM and non-volatile flash memory, as well as non-transparent bridging (NTB) to boost system reliability by enabling the exchange of data between two redundant CPUs.

Model Cores TDP (W) Base Clock Max Frequency 9654 96 360W 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz 9554 64 360W 3.1 GHz 3.75 GHz 9454 48 290W 2.75 GHz 3.8 GHz 9354 32 280W 3.25 GHz 3.8 GHz 9254 24 200W 2.9 GHz 4.15 GHz 9124 16 200W 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 9654P 96 360W 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz 9554P 64 360W 3.1 GHz 3.75 GHz 9454P 48 290W 2.75 GHz 3.8 GHz 9354P 32 280W 3.25 GHz 3.8 GHz

Epyc Embedded 9004 additionally supports dual serial peripheral interface ports, so off-chip ROMs can be used for secure boot.

AMD said it plans to make its new processors available for up to seven years to ensure a long support cycle.

Two of the company's largest clients are already working on products featuring AMD's new hardware. Siemens' new SIMATIC IPC RS-828A server will run Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors, and Advantech's ASMB-831 server board also supports the Socket SP5 solution. AMD said Advantech's board is ideal for image analysis across a variety of fields including smart city applications and security surveillance.

AMD's Epyc Embedded 9004 Series chips are now sampling to OEM and ODM customers, and production shipments are expected to get under way in April. Evaluation kits with a reference board, development tool kits and complete documentation are also available to qualified customers, AMD added.