In brief: CD Projekt Red hasn't released a non-mobile game since 2020, yet last year was the second most-successful in the company's history. It recorded an increase in revenue and net profit, much of which was due to an uptick in Cyberpunk 2077 sales, while operating costs fell.

CD Projekt Red's latest financial results show that it brought in $222 million in revenue last year, up from the $207 million it made the previous year. Net profit was also up year-on-year, jumping 66% from $49 million in 2021 to $81 million in 2022. An 18% fall in operating costs also helped the company's bottom line.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! ï¿½'ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

Much of the company's good fortune last year resulted from increased Cyberpunk 2077 sales. The next-gen update in February 2022 helped its popularity, but the game's big resurgence followed the debut of Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series. As it did with The Witcher, Netflix's brilliant anime resulted in a surge in sales for CDPR's game.

Last year's boost still didn't match the initial sales Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed at release. Despite the many problems it experienced at launch, the game sold 13 million copies in ten days. As of September 2022, the total number of units sold was over 20 million worldwide. It faced plenty of criticism for the many bugs and performance issues, but updates have made the current Cyberpunk 2077 a lot closer to the game we were expecting in 2020.

"The popularity of the series (Edgerunners) and the positive reception of the update, released a week before the premiere, had a notable effect on Cyberpunk sales and general sentiment around the game, as evidenced by gamers' reviews. This is a clear sign that deeper involvement in our franchises and expanding their reach is the right way to go," said CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski.

CD Projekt Red added that it would reveal more information about the first (and only) massive story DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, in a dedicated showcase this June ahead of its release sometime later this year.

CD Projekt Red has also restarted development of its Witcher spin-off Project Sirius, a spin-off developed by the company's The Molasses Flood studio. There are plans to make several more Witcher games as well as a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Check out all the details of those titles here.