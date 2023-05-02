In a nutshell: Web traffic analysis company StatCounter's latest reports have good and bad news for Microsoft: Windows 11 has reached an all-time-high user share, but Edge lost its spot as the world's second-most-popular browser to Safari.

StatCounter's latest report for each desktop Windows version's market share shows that the most recent Microsoft operating system keeps making slow but steady gains.

April's results show that Windows 11 now holds an all-time-high 23.01% share of this particular market, an increase of 2.06% compared to the previous month.

In January, it was reported that many organizations were in or were starting pilots for Windows 11 and planning to move new purchases over to the operating system in the next few months. This is likely pushing up Windows 11's adoption rate among enterprise customers.

But despite Windows 11 increasing its user share, Microsoft will likely be disappointed by how slowly people are moving to the OS. Windows 10's 73.46% share is the highest since March 2022, despite it not receiving any significant new features for a while. Could Microsoft's confirmation that it has ceased developing major updates for Windows 10 see its popularity wane, or will people keep hanging onto the OS, as we saw with Windows 7?

While Windows 11's share is slowly but surely increasing, Edge's share has been stuck between 10% and just over 11% for around a year. According to StatCounter's April findings, Microsoft's product lost its place as the world's second-most-popular desktop browser last month to Safari, which is now 0.87% ahead of Edge with an 11.87% share.

Microsoft will likely be disappointed to learn that Edge has been surpassed. Both the browser and search engine Bing have received a slew of features this year, including AI integration - the Redmond company said in March that the AI push had helped Bing pass 100 million users for the first time.

Stat companies have different methods of collecting data, so other reports might offer a slightly different picture. The most recent Steam survey, which users of Valve's platform can opt into, shows Windows 11 gaining users at the same pace that Windows 10 loses them.