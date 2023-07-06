What just happened? Samsung has announced that its next generation of foldable devices will be unveiled at 'Galaxy Unpacked' on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. We can expect to see the first reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9, at the event, though some official images of the phones have already leaked online.

This year's Unpacked event will be the first one held in Samsung's home country of Korea. In Seoul, specifically, where Sammy's world headquarters are located. The company is using the line "Join the flip side" for the show, a reference to the new foldable phones that will be on display.

Samsung writes that its new technologies are designed to open possibilities and transform lives. Bold claims, especially as there appears to be very little difference between the Z Fold 4, which we loved apart from the price, and the Z Fold 5.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt posted the official images of both upcoming foldables. As we saw in a previous leak, the design of the Z Fold 5 is indistinguishable from its predecessor. Even Samsung's own workers have reportedly complained about its "boring" design.

There is at least one visual difference between the two generations of foldables. The LED is located below the camera array in the Z Fold 4. In the Z Fold 5, Samsung has moved to the side – maybe its employees were right.

A less obvious change, but one that should make a noticeable difference when the Fold 5 is closed, is the apparent inclusion of a teardrop hinge. This will allow the center of the display to form a teardrop shape when closed, enabling the two sides of the phone to fold totally flat, like the Pixel Fold, whereas the Z Fold 4 leaves a slight gap when it's shut. The teardrop hinge is said to shave around 2mm off the Fold 5's thickness when closed.

The Z Flip 5 has a more obvious change: the front screen is now much bigger, allowing more content to be displayed. An OnLeaks report claims the outer display has increased from 1.9 inches on the Z Flip 4 to 3.4 inches in its successor.

In addition to the phones, we'll likely see new Galaxy Tab S tablets and possibly new Galaxy Watch devices at the event.

Samsung is streaming the July 26 Galaxy Unpacked event on its website and YouTube channel. It starts at 4 am PT / 7 am ET.